Highlights: In Shahjahanpur, a husband tried to die in family feud

It is alleged that the wife denied having sexual relations.

Husband accuses wife of asking for Rs 20 lakh and house

Asif Ali, Shahjahanpur

Stuck between mutual discord, the husband has tried to kill himself by consuming poison by writing a suicidal note. The husband has made several serious allegations against the wife and her family in the Suisadad note. It is alleged that the wife does not cook. Also refuses to have a physical relationship. In time, the person was brought to the district hospital, where he was referred to Bareilly after seeing the condition serious. The police has started investigating the case.

The incident is of the police station police station’s mohalla. Chandan Verma, who lives here, was married to a young woman resident of Farrukhabad 6 years ago. It is alleged that after marriage, there was discord in the family for a year, due to which the wife went to her maternal home. She then started demanding Rs 20 lakh and a house in the name of divorce. Troubled by this, Chandan has tried to die on Tuesday by consuming poison.

Husband accused, wife is psycho

Chandan writes in a Suisadad note that his wife is Psycho. Due to this, there was a daily dispute in the house. She hurt him mentally and physically. Twice the wife’s relatives asked for money in the name of divorce. He was ready to pay the money but the wife demanded Rs 20 lakh and a house. We do not have this much money.

Police engaged in investigation

It is also written in the Suisadad note that the Panchayat was held many times, the wife had also given a tahrir in the police station, this way she was greatly harassed. Now he dies by eating poison. At present, the police has started investigating after the suicide note went viral. CO city Praveen Kumar said that a person named Chandan Verma has eaten poison, he has been referred to Bareilly.