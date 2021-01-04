Highlights: A surprising case came up in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh

A young man allegedly attempted suicide after being cut off from a train

Despite having two pieces of the body, the young man is still alive, undergoing treatment

Shahjahanpur (UP)

A surprising case has come up in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In Shahjahanpur district, a young man allegedly attempted suicide after being cut off from a train on Monday, but he is still alive despite having two pieces of body and is being treated at the government medical college in the district.

SP City Sanjay Kumar said that Harshavardhan (26), a youth living in Hathoda village under Thana Roja, drives a taxi in a school. He said that on Monday morning he got cut off from a train going from Delhi to Lucknow on the railway line behind Hathoda Stadium. In the meantime, when the driver of the goods train from Lucknow saw the torso between the two lines, he informed the control room.

Blood flow stopped due to canal water

Meanwhile, after reaching the police, the youth was lying in the canal water in the neighborhood and was saying, “Save us, sir, we have committed suicide.” Kumar said that the young man has been cut into two pieces near the bottom of the navel and a part of his body was dragged from the railway line into the canal water which stopped his blood flow.

10 cm below waist bone cut off

The police has sent the young man to the medical college for treatment where he is being treated under the supervision of a team of doctors. Dr. Mohammad Meraj, a medical officer in charge of the Emergency Medical College of the Government Medical College, said that the trunk of a young man cut in two halves was cut 10 cm below the waist bone and all the organs including his liver kidney are safe and three units of blood have been done so far.

The condition of the young man is very serious

Chief Public Relations Officer of Medical College Dr Pooja Pandey Tripathi said that the condition of the young man who was cut in two parts from the train is still very serious. If the condition improves, then it can be thought of referring it elsewhere. He said that only emergency is being managed now.