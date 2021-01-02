Departmental action has been taken against a detainee in the case of distributing and glorifying blankets on behalf of the disciples of rape accused Kathawachak Asaram in Shahjahanpur District Prison in Uttar Pradesh. A show cause notice has been issued to the three detained guards. Jail Deputy Inspector General RN Pandey said that the jail superintendent and the jailor have also been found guilty in the case. The investigation report of the case has been sent to the Director General of Prisons.Pandey told that three people including Narendra Giri had come from the ashram associated with Asaram. Arjun was not involved in the Kripal murder case, but the press release issued by the jail superintendent showed the presence of Narayan Pandey and Arjun. Pandey told Bareilly over phone that in the case of glorifying Bapu in the district jail Shahjahanpur, it was found that Narayan Pandey and Arjun, who had been in jail from the year 2015 to 2019 in the Kripal murder case, did not come to jail.

Notice to two captive guards

Pandey said that during the investigation, when he looked at the CCTV cameras and visitor registers installed at the jail gate, he found that there was no entry of these people on the day of blanket distribution, which is a serious crime, hence departmental action against the captive guards of the first gate Has been. A show cause notice has been issued to the captive guards posted at the second gate and the two detainees present at the venue.

Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar has also confirmed departmental action against one detainee and issue of show cause notices to three other detained guards. It is worth mentioning that on December 21, a program of blanket distribution was organized by the ashram associated with Asaram in Shahjahanpur district jail. In a case involving Asaram, the victim’s father also objected to the glorification of Asaram in prison.