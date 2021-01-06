His role in the film ‘Vanita Kharat’ may be small but important. A picture of him is in the news right now. He has posted a picture of his clothes and an inspirational message.

Vanita set an example of body positivity

Vanita has covered a kite body in front of her by sharing a picture of clothes. With this he has written the message, I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body… because I am… !!! Vanitha has written together that let’s join together in this body positivity movement.

The scene with Shahid was quite popular

Vanita is a Marathi actress. He has written Kabir Singh’s Pushpa in his Insta Bio. The film ‘Kabir Singh’ became her househelp. One of his scenes with Shahid was quite popular. In this scene, she runs away from Kabir Singh. A lot of mimes were also made on this scene. He posted his latest picture on January 1. Now it is becoming increasingly viral. People have given him a positive response.