Recently we told you that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has not charged any fee for his role in the film ‘Haider’ directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film ‘Haider’, which is one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films of his career. But here we are not going to talk about ‘Haider’ but about his next film ‘Jersey’, for which Shahid has charged a hefty fee. Shahid Kapoor is currently engaged in the preparations for the film ‘Jersey’. This is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film based on the game of cricket.

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, ‘Jersey’ was a Tamil sports drama film starring South Star Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The story of this film is of a man who specializes in the game of cricket and after ten years of leaving the game, once again steps into this world. Now this film is being made in Hindi with the same name. It will have Shahid Kapoor, Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles.

After the immense success of Kabir Singh, Shahid’s fans now have high hopes from the film ‘Jersey’. According to a report, Shahid Kapoor is charging a fee of Rs 35 crore from the makers for this film and along with that he will also share the profits of the film. According to sources, Shahid has demanded a 20 percent stake in the profits of the film jersey and a demand of 35 crores, which has also been approved by the makers.

Although the film Jersey was scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020, due to the epidemic, its shooting has not been completed yet. Shooting of the film is going on. At the same time, its new release date is yet to be announced.