Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is as popular as his beautiful wife Meera Rajput. A day earlier, Meera Rajput posted a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram. In this session, Meera Rajput has given open answers to the questions of the fans. There was also speculation that Meera Rajput will be pregnant for the third time in the last few days, then Meera has also responded to this.

When a fan asked Meera about the third child, Meera did not respond with a laughing face emoji. Please tell that Shahid and Meera are already the parents of 2 children Meesha and Jain Kapoor. Shahid and Meera were married in 2015. A year later, her daughter Meesha was born in 2016. Shahid and Meera’s second child, Jain Kapoor, was born in 2018, 2 years after Meisha’s birth.



However, Meera Rajput, who is in the news for her fashion and style, was also asked questions about her Bollywood debut. However, Meera has rubbished all the reports that she said she could make her Bollywood debut.



Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he last appeared in his superhit film Kabir Singh. After this, Shahid Kapoor started shooting for the film ‘Jersey’ which had to be stopped due to Corona virus in between. ‘Jersey’ is a Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film by the same name and Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing a cricketer in it.