The onscreen bonding between Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar may not have been seen, but both share tremendous bonding off-screen. Commenting on each other’s posts on social media is proof of this. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s comment on Ishaan Khattar’s post is going viral. Shahid commented on a video of Ishaan describing him as ‘Babbar Sher’.

Ishaan Khattar is seen doing a workout in the video. Ishaan wrote the caption along with the video- ‘When Maqbool Khan told me that he wants’ strict launda’ in Blackie, it has to be done. He who asks asks for it. Ishaan has been praised by many celebs by commenting on this gym video, but the attention of the fans is drawing the comment of Shahid Kapoor. Shahid wrote- ‘Babbar Sher.’ This post by Ishan Khattar has got more than 4 lakh 50 thousand views. While the likes and comments continue.

See Shahid Kapoor’s comment

Talking about the workfront, Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming film is Khali-Yellow. In this film, he will be seen opposite Ananya Pandey. The film will be released on October 2 on the OTT platform. Talking about Shahid Kapoor, besides the sports drama film ‘Jersey’, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming film. In this film, their pairing with Disha Patni will be seen.