Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi believes that Pakistan players have missed a big chance by not taking part in the Indian Premier League. Afridi says that IPL is a big brand in the world and it is sad not to take part of Pakistani players in it.

Afridi said, ‘I know that the Indian Premier League is a very big brand in the cricket world. This can be a great opportunity for Babar Azam and other Pakistani players to play in Indian conditions and share a dressing room. I believe that the Pakistani players have missed a big chance.

Talking about his experience of playing in India, the former captain said that there is no doubt that I have enjoyed playing cricket in India. I have always praised the love and respect received from the people of India. I get many messages from people of India on social media too and I reply to them as well. I have had a great experience in India.

It is noteworthy that due to Corona virus epidemic, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League is being played in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held from March 29, but it was postponed indefinitely in view of the rising outbreak of Corona virus. However, now this tournament is being played in UAE from 19 September.

For your information, let us know that Pakistani players took part in the first season of IPL. But since the terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2009, this league has been banned for Pakistani players.