Last month, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor did a court marriage and now both are in Bhutan for honeymoon. Where their beautiful pictures have come out. Both are sitting on the top of the hill. These photos are shared by Shaheer Sheikh from his Instagram (Shaheer Sheikh Instagram).

Shaheer-Ruchika on top of Bhutan

In the picture shared by Shaheer Sheikh, he is seen sitting on a mountain in Bhutan. The special thing is that in every picture, both of them are wearing the same clothes. Both of them chose a beautiful place like Bhutan to spend quality time and now both of them are quite happy in the beautiful plaintiffs there.

Married on 27 November

Both of them got married on November 27 this year. That too court marriage. Due to Corona era, both of them decided to marry with simplicity. Therefore, they have married in court, whose witness Supriya Pilgaonkar was made. Supriya played the role of Shaheer Sheikh’s mother in the TV serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer was recognized by this serial only. Apart from this, these relationships are of love, while their lovely pictures also came out after their marriage.

Who is Ruchika Kapoor

At the same time, Shaheer knows Sheikh but very few people know about Ruchika that he is appointed as head of Ekta Kapoor’s film company. During the course of a film, Shaheer and Ruchika were identified, both came close and soon both of them have also decided to bond. After marriage, both of them left for Kashmir. It is also being said that next year both of them will marry again with full customs. At the moment, they are waiting for the situation to improve. At the same time, if you talk about the upcoming projects, then they will also be seen in the web series Pourushpur. In which he will play the cry of Veer Singh. This is a very bold series which will be released on Alt Balaji and Zee 5.

