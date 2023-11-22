Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Striker Shaheen Sorour entered the calculations of Khor Fakkan coach Nebosha for the match against Ajman, next Sunday, after recovering from the injury he recently suffered, but he is now fully ready to participate in the important match.

Shaheen Surour moved to Khor Fakkan from Baniyas, and performed at an outstanding level with the team. He scored a goal against Al-Jazira and made another. He is one of the good options in the recent period, and one of the important elements that the coach relies on in the offensive system.

On the other hand, Khor Fakkan continues its training for the eighth round match against Ajman, and the coach is expected to settle on the basic formation during basic training tomorrow.