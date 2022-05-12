Abu Dhabi (Union) Abu Dhabi Chemical Derivatives Company Ltd. “Tazez” announced the joining of Shaheen Chem Holding Company for Investments LLC “Shaheen” as a partner of “Tazez” and “Reliance” in the project “Tabeze EDC & PVC” The joint venture aims to construct and operate a world-class facility for the production of “chlor-alkali”, “ethylene dichloride” and “polyvinyl chloride” within the “Taziz” industrial chemicals area in Ruwais.

The Tazeez Industrial Chemicals Zone is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ Holding. The “Enhancing EDC & PVC” project aims to provide the local industrial sector’s needs of industrial chemicals instead of importing them in addition to exporting them to meet the increasing global demand for them, through the implementation of investments in excess of 7.3 billion dirhams. The “Tadzeez” system will also provide new opportunities for local manufacturers, which will contribute to the development of their expertise, knowledge and capabilities, and stimulate the growth of the local industrial sector.

Shaheen’s joining the EDC&PVC Enhancement project will add more technical expertise related to production and catering to local supply chain uses. This agreement represents the first direct investment by an Emirati company from the private sector in the “Tazez” industrial chemicals zone, and it follows the conclusion of agreements announced in December 2021 with 8 local investors, which is the first of its kind between the public and private sectors in the field of refining and petrochemicals in Abu Dhabi. .

Khalifa Yousef Al Muhairi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of “Tazez”, said: “We are pleased to have Shaheen as a strategic partner in the “Tazez EDC & PVC” project, as this strategic agreement contributes to consolidating the position of “Tazez” as an attractive partner for local investments. and international companies in the field of refining and petrochemicals in the UAE. This partnership also supports the national strategy for industrial development in the UAE by driving the growth and diversification of the industrial base, strengthening local supply chains, and enabling the private sector to contribute to the “Make in the UAE” initiative in line with the rational government directives.

The chemicals that will be produced by the “EDC & PVC Enhancement” project will be used in a wide range of industrial uses, and will also provide more export opportunities for local industries and provide their needs of basic chemicals that are manufactured for the first time in the UAE.

For his part, Walid Azhari, Managing Director of Shaheen Company, said: “We are proud to sign this agreement and join as partners of “Tazez” and “Reliance” in developing this world-class industrial facility, which will host the largest chlor-alkali plant in the world. We look forward to working with our partners during all stages of development, construction and operational processes of this project, which is the cornerstone of many future opportunities in the field of refining and petrochemical industries, which will be a completely new industrial system in the UAE, in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

Investment in the production of chemicals is a priority in the UAE’s National Industrial Development Strategy, implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to increase the contribution of the UAE industrial sector to the GDP to 300 billion dirhams by 2031. Chemicals is an attractive sector given the growing global demand and opportunities It provides for local production to develop the industrial base in the UAE.

Chlor-alkali is a major component in the production of caustic soda, which is necessary to produce aluminum. Ethylene dichloride is used to produce polyvinyl chloride, which is used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products, including pipes, windows, cables, thin films and flooring materials.

The “Tazez” industrial system consists of three zones, where the “Taziz” industrial chemicals zone will deal with the production of chemicals on a global scale, while the “Tazez” zone for light industries will accommodate the manufacturing industries that will transform the zone’s chemical outputs into consumer products. As for the third, which is the “Tadzeez” industrial services area, it will include a system for companies to provide all the necessary services required by the “Tadzeez” industrial areas and the Ruwais Industrial Complex on a larger scale.

All projects in the “Tazez” industrial chemicals area are subject to obtaining approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.