“Shaheen” hits land in the Sultanate of Oman, causing deaths and floods



Floods in Muscat due to cyclone “Shaheen”

The official Omani News Agency said that the eye of tropical cyclone “Shaheen” hit the land between the wilayats of Musanah and Suwaiq, accompanied by very heavy rain.

The agency added that the hurricane was accompanied by strong winds of between 120 and 150 kilometers per hour.

The cyclone killed at least three people, while the authorities urged residents to evacuate coastal areas, and postponed flights to and from the capital, Muscat. The Oman News Agency reported the death of a child who was swept away by the water, adding that another person was missing.

The agency reported that two workers were killed when a hill collapsed on an industrial area.

The National Committee for Emergency Management said that the electricity was cut off in the Qurum area, east of the capital, to avoid any accidents. The authorities transferred more than 2,700 people to shelters.

The authorities said that they closed roads in the capital to the movement of vehicles, except for emergency and humanitarian cases, until the storm calmed.

Source: Reuters