new Delhi: Shaheen Bagh protesters have respected the decision of the Supreme Court. People of Shaheen Bagh say that the protest should be within the legal framework, but the government should also set guidelines for this.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against road jam in opposition to the CAA. Let us tell you that from December 2019 to March 2020 in Shaheen Bagh, there was a demonstration against the CAA for about 3 months.

This demonstration was happening on Kalindi Kunj Sarita Vihar Road and where it was happening is Shaheen Bagh area. On Wednesday, the court gave a decision in which many important things have been made clear from the court and a big message came from the court.

On behalf of the demonstration, it has been clearly said by the Supreme Court that it is constitutional right to perform, but it is also important that no demonstration should disturb other people, so it is very important to have a balance between these two.

The Supreme Court said, “Under Article 19 of the Constitution, peaceful protest is the constitutional right of the people, but this right has its limits. Public space cannot be closed indefinitely, the way of movement of other people should not be closed.” In such a situation, the administration should take action, in this case also action should have been taken but it did not do so. “

The Supreme Court also commented on the government in which it was said from the court that our job is to decide the validity of any action. The administration should take action. Our support should not be taken for this. If action had been taken in this case, the petitioners would not have to come here.

People have also suffered from the Shaheen Bagh demonstration. The daily commuters have incurred a loss of nearly 200 crores. In which Shaheen Bagh traders have suffered a loss of 100 crores separately and if we talk about the government, according to the administration, the government has lost 20 crores.

After this decision, many people who were the face of Shaheen Bagh demonstration spoke to ABP News, Bilkis Dadi, who is the face of Shaheen Bagh, also spoke to us, “She respects this decision and wants all people in the society Stay with mutual brotherhood. “

Social activist and Shaheen Bagh, who took an active part in the Shaheen Bagh demonstration, also expressed his opinion respecting this decision. He says, “My involvement there is a proof that I joined not just as a Protestor but as a responsible citizen. I felt deeply about what was happening there. Millions of protesters were there. We were feeling that people coming and going from the road were having trouble coming and going. It was our attempt that our people should not be disturbed. The court decision has come in Respect. Constitutional rights are also to be performed but within the legal framework. “

Advocate Mujib ur Rehman, who hails from Shaheen Bagh closely watching the performance of Shaheen Bagh, also made his statement after this decision. He says, “In view of this decision, the government should make guidelines as to how the performance should be. If the verdict is accepted, then the Supreme Court’s decision, then everyone has to agree.”

Also read:

Covid-19: PM Modi will do this work for this, do not disturb the happiness of the people in the festive season