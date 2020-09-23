The Delhi Police has told Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the protests in Shaheen Bagh Protest. The police have stated in their charge sheet that the people living in Shaheen Bagh were against the earlier protests. Thereafter, Sharazil Imam threatened to suffer serious consequences on him. The Sharjil Imam is among 15 people charged in the riots.The charge sheet stated, ‘Before the road blockade, the Imam distributed provocative and misleading leaflets against the CAA / NRC in Shaheen Bagh, which is a Muslim dominated area. They provoked the sentiments of the local residents, resulting in intensified voices of protest. To confirm their claims, the police have recovered all such things from the statements of witnesses, Facebook posts, WhatsApp chats and mobile phones. The charge sheet states that the protesters initially blocked the road which were not local. It added that the local residents were against this blockade.

JCC part of larger conspiracy

The police claimed that the purpose of forming the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) was also part of a larger conspiracy. According to the chargesheet, it was created to mobilize students, women and children at 24×7 sit-in protest sites in Muslim-majority areas to block the entire road.

Use of women and children

The chargesheet alleged that the JCC mobilized more and more women and children from a particular community to visit the protest site to prevent the police from taking effective action. It further claimed that JCC used SIM cards to mobilize people at 24×7 sit-in protest sites and for engineering violence and riots.

Money distributed everyday

The charge sheet claimed that the JCC members distributed the money daily among the women protesters so that sufficient number of people gathered at these protest sites for 24 hours. The JCC media team was founded by Safura Zarger, who posted messages, audio and video key to the protest on social media. Meetings were held regularly in the evening at the JCC office and key members participated in the formulation of further strategies and plans for the general conspiracy for the sake of protest sites.