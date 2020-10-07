Highlights: Supreme Court verdict on Shaheen Bagh strike, cannot block public space

The apex court said that roads cannot be occupied indefinitely

The Supreme Court also said that sit-in demonstrations should be held at the designated places

new Delhi

The Supreme Court has given a big verdict on the performance in Shaheen Bagh (News) against the CAA in Delhi. The apex court today ruled that no person or group can block public places. The Supreme Court held that the public place could not be occupied indefinitely. The court said that the right to picket-demonstration is in its place but it is not right to act now under British rule.



Public places not occupied indefinitely

The Supreme Court said that a large number of people had gathered in the anti CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh News, protesters blocked the way. The Supreme Court said that during the hearing of the case, a different judgment was given from the court. The Supreme Court held that public places and roads cannot be occupied indefinitely.

Can not block public place

The Supreme Court said that public places or avenues cannot be blocked to express protest. The apex court said that the authorities should remove such blockage. Protests should be held at fixed places. The court said that the protesters’ protest in public places is a violation of people’s rights. It is not allowed in law.

Duty with opposition – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said that the right to traffic cannot be stopped indefinitely. Mediation efforts at Shaheen Bagh did not succeed, but we have no regrets. The Supreme Court stated that public meetings cannot be banned but they should be in designated areas. Supreme court said constitution gives right to protest but it should be combined with equal duties



The strike lasted for more than 100 days

Explain that in protest of the citizenship law, people were sitting on a dharna in Shaheen Bagh for more than 100 days. But after Section 144 was imposed in Delhi due to Corona virus, the police removed the protesters from there. An appeal was also made to the apex court to remove the Shaheen Bagh protesters from there. Explain that many roads were closed due to picketing and people had problems in movement.