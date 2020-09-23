Highlights: Famous TIME magazine released list of 100 most influential people in the world

One of Shaheen Bagh’s granddaughters, Bilkis has become one of the 100 most influential figures in the world. In the latest list of TIME magazine, he has been placed in the ‘icon’ category. Bilkis was one of thousands of protesters who sat for months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Journalist Rana Ayyub has written about him that ‘Bilkis should be famous so that the world realizes the power of struggle against dictatorship’.

After the list was released by Time magazine, ‘Shaheen Bagh’ started trending on Twitter. Users wrote that the spirit of Bilkis’ struggle in this age is worth it. Congress leader Salman Nizami tweeted a picture congratulating Bilkis. Dipanshu wrote that ‘Grandma Rocking.’ Ganesh wrote that ‘our country’s grandmother is less than anyone’.

Local activists from the activists to the Shaheen Bagh protested for a long time against the CAA. As the Corona virus cases started growing in India, the Delhi Police had evacuated the protest site at Shaheen Bagh as a precautionary measure. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Janata Curfew’ in March, Bilkis said, “If the Prime Minister is equally concerned about our health, then repeal this black law today, then we will also curse the public on Sunday Will join. “

The CAA was told against Muslims

Under the Citizenship Amendment Act, citizenship rules have been made easier for Hindu Sikh Buddhists, Jains and Christian immigrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Central Government has repeatedly clarified this law that this law is for giving citizenship and not for taking it. At the same time, the protesters argued that this law was brought for the purpose of snatching the citizenship of Muslims. Apart from the CAA, the protesters were also agitating about NRC.