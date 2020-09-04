Highlights: Shamsher Ali Shaheed, the Naib Subedar of Hukumpura, Shekhawati.

Martyrs on China border in Arunachal Pradesh. District soldier welfare officer gave information

Possibility of reaching the body by late evening today. Will be delivered tomorrow morning

The fourth generation of the family was in the Indian Army, before that Shamsher’s great-grandfather, grandfather and father were also in the army.

Jhunjhunu Another son from Shekhawati zone of Rajasthan is martyred on the border. The soldiers of Hukumpura village of Bamlas Panchayat near Gudhagowadji of Udaipurwati subdivision of Jhunjhunu have died while protecting the country. District Military Welfare Officer Commander Pervez Hussain said that the dead body of Shaheed Naib Subedar Shamsher Ali Khan is likely to reach the village by late evening.

Shamsher Ali Khan was stationed at 24 Grenadier units in Tenga, Arunachal Pradesh. At the same time, they were patrolling along the border of China. Where they took martyrdom while taking on the terrorists. He was martyred at the Pine Post in Arunachal Pradesh, whose height has been stated to be about 18 thousand feet. Where Shamsher Ali Khan breathed his last at half past four on Thursday morning.

A wave of mourning ran in the village as soon as the incident was received. Wife Salma Bano was shocked to hear the incident. Martyr’s brother Ali Sher told that Shamsher Ali was admitted to the army in 1997. Shamsher Ali’s family is from four generations in the army. His great-grandfather Baghi Khan, grandfather Faiz Mohammad and father Salim Ali have also retired from the army. His grandfather Faiz Mohammad also fought the 1965 battle in the army. At the same time, the spirit of patriotism in this family can be judged from this, that the fifth generation of the family i.e. 16-year-old son of Shaheed Shamsher Ali and 12-year-old son are also ready to join the army. (Report-Zahida Khan)

