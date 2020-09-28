‘Whoever stands for development will have to criticize every fundamentalist thing, disbelieve in it and challenge it’ … It was thought that the young man who had seen a dream with open eyes in childhood was a dream. . The oppression of British rule in India was absolutely extreme. Today the whole country is celebrating the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary. From childhood, revolutionary qualities were instilled in this Bhagat Singh. When he would often see the crimes of these whites, he would ask his father and uncle about it. He was eager to know his history.Sarkar Bhagat Singh was born into a peasant family. His father Sardar Kishan Singh used to be a farmer. That is why Bhagat Singh had a special relationship with the farmers. He would often go to the sports barn with his father and gather information about crops. Bhagat Singh often talked to his father about the revolution. He had curiosity in his mind to understand everything. This is the reason that Bhagat Singh smote the English rule at the time when a common boy manages his senses and kisses the gallows hanging laughingly.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Who can forget the horrific massacre of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar on 13 April 1919. This scandal shook Bhagat Singh deep inside. There was only one thing inside him and only freedom of the country. However, now it should be free. Bhagat Singh had founded the Naujawan Bharat Sabha for the independence of India, leaving the study of the National College of Lahore. Bhagat Singh used to worship Gandhi like God but he was disappointed by some of his decisions. This happened once. Bhagat Singh Gandhi ji became very angry.

Disappointed with Gandhiji

After the Chauri Chaura assassination in 1922, Bhagat Singh was very disappointed when Gandhiji did not support the farmers. Bhagat Singh believed that if this movement had been supported by Gandhiji, this movement would have been very big, but Gandhiji was very angry with the Chauri-Chaura massacre and he did not support this movement again. After this incident, Bhagat Singh’s faith in non-violence weakened and he came to the conclusion that armed revolution is the only way to get freedom.

Come in contact with Azad

He then became part of the Ghadar Party formed under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Azad. In Kakori case, Bhagat Singh was so much agitated by hanging of four revolutionaries including Ram Prasad ‘Bismil’ and imprisonment on 16 others that his party along with Pandit Chandrashekhar Azad joined the Hindustan Republican Association and gave him a new name Hindustan Socialist Republican Association .

Sanders massacre

The purpose of this organization was to create youth who could bear the service, sacrifice and suffering. Bhagat Singh, along with Rajguru, killed British officer JP Saunders, Assistant Superintendent of Police, in Lahore on 17 December 1928. In this action, revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad had fully assisted him. Bhagat Singh, along with revolutionary partner Batukeshwar Dutt, threw bombs and pamphlets to awaken the British Government on 8 April 1929 in the Parliament House of the then Central Assembly of British India in present day New Delhi. After throwing the bomb, both of them also gave their arrest.