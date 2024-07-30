Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Ingenious in its simplicity: The Iranian Shahed kamikaze drone (archive photo) is basically made of components from the hardware store. Now it has a little sister in Russia with a similar appearance: the “Gerbera”. © IMAGO/Anonymous

Military equipment from the hobby cellar – Vladimir Putin is ushering in the next round of drone development with an absolutely low-budget construction.

Kiev – “The Shahed 136 is ingenious in its simplicity. This, combined with its almost uncanny accuracy, long range and low cost, makes it a unique strategic long-range weapon” – Uzi Rubin is fascinated by the Iranian drone. “Its airframe made of carbon fiber fabric and honeycomb can be made by practically any DIY enthusiast,” enthuses the analyst from the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) – now Vladimir Putin’s Shahed has apparently got a little sister – the “Gerbera”, as the magazine Defense Express reported. Smaller, more primitive – but still to be taken seriously: It has its own tasks to fulfil against Ukraine.

“The overall performance level of the drone can be described as poor, which is due to a low production culture and the use of materials commonly available in hardware stores,” writes Defense ExpressTwo of these small delta-wing aircraft were apparently sighted and shot down over Ukraine on July 20 and July 24 – the first of them over Kiev. The Ukrainian defense assumes that the Russians want to go on the offensive with new types of drones (UAV – Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) – the plan for the new weapon seems to be: inexpensive and yet multifunctional.

Putin’s humor: flower names for deadly weapons

The drone appears to be called “Gerbera” – the new weapon apparently became known through a video that the drone special unit “Stalin’s Falcons” shot on X (formerly Twitter) According to the state-funded online magazine Russia Beyond Floral names for weapons have a tradition in the Russian army: “In general, military engineers, judging by the many names, are not averse to sentimentality. The dull grayness of army life depresses them, and engineers long for spiritual awakening and excitement,” writes the magazine.

The information from the video then apparently matched the findings of the shot-down specimens – and the astonishment must have been great: dismantling revealed that the drone was mainly made of foam, “a material known for its low weight and high-frequency transparency”. Defense Express writes. Navigation and control systems are said to have been in a plywood compartment – next to them were batteries and a 4G modem with a SIM card from a Ukrainian mobile operator.

Although the two drones found are said to have differed in “aerodynamic design and manufacturing experience”, Defense Express to be sure that they have been assembled by skilled amateurs. In this respect, the two warring parties are apparently trying to outdo each other. In any case, Ukraine also wants to massively strengthen private initiatives: Mykhailo Fedorov is encouraging Ukrainian citizens to take free online courses and assemble drones at home.

Russia’s latest innovation: The Gerbera is designed to spy, deceive and kill

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation wants Ukrainians to build one million devices annually, the US broadcaster CBS reported. But with the foam plane, Vladimir Putin seems to be ahead of the game again – the model is likely to be thrown to the front in three different versions with three different tasks.

From the published video, Defense Expressthat the Gerbera is to fly as a signals reconnaissance drone, as an explosive kamikaze drone and as a drone for deception maneuvers – in this function it would set impulses for enemy air defense radar and trigger the launch of anti-aircraft guided missiles. As a signals intelligence (SIGINT) drone it would be able to listen in on radio signals and intercept and pass on other signals. From the SIM card that was found, Ukraine claims to have realized that its Gerbera was basically capable of spying.

Putin’s promo video: His pilots want to show what they can do – and that is little

Particularly interested is Defense Express for the attack variant suggested in the video. From the moving images, the magazine concludes that the camera is of pretty poor quality; from the video itself, it follows that the drone, as a first-person view design, depends on the pilot’s skills. In the video itself, the kamikaze drone lands just before the target. The fact that Russia published such a miss leads the magazine to assume that Putin’s troops only have a few of these units at their disposal – apparently too few to produce a decent video. However, the Russians seem to want to let their opponents know what they can do – in theory.

In contrast to their skills in electronic warfare, the Russians appear to be significantly inferior to the West and Ukraine in the development of drones, or so claims Isabelle Facon, although in her opinion Russia should theoretically be able to master the skills required to develop and manufacture UAVs, given its proven ability to develop complex aerospace systems. “However, deficits in key technologies related to drone development (optics, electronic systems for light aircraft, composite materials, etc.) must be overcome,” writes the analyst for the think tank Center for a New American Security.

Putin’s problem: There is apparently no money for major technological leaps

The Russian government’s ambitions to accelerate the integration of UAVs into the armed forces are being hampered by bottlenecks in Russian industry, she writes. The low-budget construction may therefore be due more to necessity than to a genuine spirit of innovation. The drone itself is said to have a fuselage length of around two meters and a wingspan of around 2.5 meters – according to the report from Defense Express It is powered by a combustion engine and propeller – the UAV’s range may be 300 kilometers.

The drone’s unique selling point is questionable: the Gerbera is significantly smaller than the Shahed, so it can ultimately carry less explosives. It may also just be a prototype for a new combination of materials and the new benchmark in the competition for the most cost-effective way of waging war. Defense Express suspects a “centralized initiative” within the Russian Federation to attract independent drone manufacturers to develop new weapons for use against Ukraine, the magazine writes. Russia is also working harder on the development of drones with artificial intelligence.

Ukraine apparently smarter than Russia: still ahead in artificial intelligence

As the news agency Reuters As he explains, the development of AI drones in the Ukraine war essentially means optimizing visual systems that help identify targets and fly to these targets with drones; optimizing terrain mapping for navigation and implementing more complex programs that allow UAVs to operate in interconnected swarms. Human operators would quickly reach their limits here, says Serhii Kupriienko, the managing director of the Ukrainian drone start-up “Swarmer”.

Russia wants to catch up and is using the war as a laboratory situation. This was claimed in January by Samuel Bendett and Jane Pinelis in the magazine War on the Rocks: “Today, Russia is actively testing its commercial systems in live military operations, gaining insight into their practical effectiveness,” they write. The analysts also base their findings on reports from the Russian online magazine lenta.ru.

According to the report, Putin’s troops on the home front are supported by various volunteer associations. “These people not only shop at their own expense and regularly transport food, medicine, equipment, gear, and so on to the front, but have also established a handicraft production of many things – from socks and camouflage nets to drones and thermal imaging cameras,” the magazine writes. Graduates of a military school in Moscow are said to have founded a design office with IT specialists to develop drones – or as the magazine triumphantly puts it: “Our designers are young, self-taught people.”