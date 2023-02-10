‘SRK‘ returns with a shocking spy action film. The performances of the film have become concerts in Peruvian cinemas.

One of the most iconic actors of bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years we have seen him star in various movies to the delight of his fans around the world. This 2023, the heartthrob returned, after four years, to the big screen with an action and suspense film, which is directed by siddharthanand. Tape “The Last Quest: Pathaan” arrived in Peru a week ago and has already generated all kinds of reactions.

In the social networks, users have published videos of how movie theaters become concerts, thanks to the songs and choreographies of the spectators. In the clips, ‘SKR’ fans can be seen dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” or “Besharam Rang” with posters and lanterns in hand. The euphoria of a small group ends up infecting the rest. Without a doubt, thebollywood king‘ is still present in the hearts of hundreds.

The last four years, the actor has been away from the lights and reflectors. Regarding this, he commented in a instagram live that “I was not enjoying the process of making films, which is the most important thing to me, even more than the film itself.” In relation to “Pathaan” he pointed out that when the film started shooting “it was very funny and action-packed. It’s a kind of movie that I always wanted to make for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as someone who can do cool action.”

“Last Mission: Pathaan” premiered on Wednesday, January 25 at India and has the participation of Deepika Padukone and john abraham. It should be noted that criticism is divided.

YOU CAN SEE: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Messi for being World Cup champion: “Thank you for making us believe in dreams”

“The Last Mission: Pathaan”: Full Cast

Pathan / Shah Rukh Khan

Rubina / Deepika Padukone

Jim/John Abraham

Nandini Grewal/Dimple Kapadia

Colonel Sunil Luthra/ Ashutosh Rana

“Pathaan”, film by Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Etalon Film

In which countries was “Pathaan” filmed?

The feature film was filmed in 8 countries: Spain, Turkey, Russia, Italy, France, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and India.