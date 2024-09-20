

Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

The Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia, which had a capacity of 80,000 spectators and was considered one of the largest stadiums in the world, was demolished in seconds, as a new stadium was built with new specifications.

The stadium is located in Shah Alam city. It was built in 1991 and officially opened in 1994. One of the most important matches held there was the match between Barcelona and the Malaysian League Stars in 2013.

The stadium will not only be used by the Malaysian national team, but also local club Selangor will have the right to play their matches there.

The moments of the stadium’s collapse, which occurred in seconds, were painful for a number of local residents, which was clearly evident on social media, where one of them said: “My heart is sad, I have many memories of this square, we hope the new stadium will be strong and impressive.”

Another said: “A stadium full of memories, but it had to be replaced, it could have collapsed at any moment, and I remember the excitement at the opening ceremony, the energy was unreal.”

#Shah #Alam #captures #hearts #Moment #Collapse