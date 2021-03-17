Fatima Atefa (Abu Dhabi) – Celebrating the month of reading, and in cooperation with the “Kalima” project, the “Literary Forum” salon yesterday organized a virtual session to discuss the story group “Shaded Paths” by the great Russian writer Ivan Bunin with Dr. Amani Fouad, a professor of criticism at the Academy of Arts in Cairo, and moderated the dialogue session Asma Siddiq Al-Mutawa, founder of the forum, welcomed the critical professor, and indicated that Bonin won the Nobel Prize in 1933, and the book was translated by Dr. Abdullah his love. She added that the book’s stories take the reader to the natural worlds in Russia, and the lives of the nobles through a number of characters representing love and separation. The collection also shows the writer’s broad culture, influence and passion for the East. The context of the events in the stories shows the spiritual and sentimental side of Bunin’s literary experience.

And Dr. spoke. Amani Fouad presented, with a deep literary vision and intense brevity, a quick overview of the stages that Russian literature went through from its beginnings in 988 to the present, then paused at length with Ivan Bunin and his collection of stories, “Shady Paths”, indicating that the writer deals with the topic of love in all these stories. And specifically, the tragic and tragic love in most cases, as if Bonin’s imagination captures a dramatic moment in life flashing a beautiful and bright state of love, mankind and beauty, but it is quickly extinguished for a compelling and sudden reason that there is no room for pushing it and getting rid of it, as if luck wanted all his heroes not to complete this love Neither the lover nor the beloved is blessed with happiness and completing their love by building a happy, carefree family.

And Dr. Fouad said that most of the stories we see are in a beautiful natural setting, sometimes stormy with rain or snow, in addition to the fact that the characters are often in a state of travel, or in hotels or rented homes, as if they were living fleeting moments in their lives. These are the most important elements of the short story, confined to a short time and a few characters in a decisive dramatic moment, where we see the protagonists of the story, a man and two women or two men and a woman, as if the meeting takes place at a crossroads or in a train station, in a restaurant, studio, or garden. The writer, who immigrated to France in 1918 and lived there until his death in 1953, only wrote in Russian, his mother tongue. Despite the artist’s admiration in one of his stories about the Paris Spring, he assures his friend, the sailor, that he was thinking about the Odessa spring, as an affirmation of his love for his country and his attachment to it. He is distinguished by a beautiful poetic style, and he ends his story suddenly in a moment of anxiety and an unexpected dramatic movement, leaving every reader to imagine the end according to his culture and experience in life, and the reader’s participation is one of the most important features of creativity in contemporary fictional and fictional works.