Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – The Kalima Club at the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Literary Forum Salon – Abu Dhabi, organized a reading session on the novel, Shaded Paths, a collection of stories by the Russian writer and poet Evan Bunin, with the participation of the Egyptian writer and critic Amani Fouad.

Asma Siddiq Al-Mutawa, founder and president of the Literary Forum Salon, said: Russian literature is an important tributary of international literature, and she gave a brief about the writer of the novel Ivan Bunin, the last great generation of writers in the history of the Russian Empire, as he was the first Russian writer and poet to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1933, as well as Bunin enjoyed a broad culture and passion for the Middle East, as he traveled to Palestine, Syria, Egypt and Tunisia, and was influenced by their cultures in a way that appears in the details of the short stories included in the novel “Shady Paths”.

For her part, Fouad said that this novel was distinguished by realism and reliability in its analysis of contradictory human feelings, and the focus on the complexity of human feelings for men and women and the relationship between them in a refined manner far from vulgarity. The novel also displays duality in feelings towards a specific person, such as feelings of love, betrayal and loss.

It presented a historical sequence to the development of Russian literature, which, according to researchers, began in 988 AD, and was characterized in that period by a religious character, as most of its components included in the beginning sermons, hymns and biographies of the saints, while non-religious literature in the same period was characterized by a historical character that brought it closer to history than it is to literature. According to Fouad, Russian literature witnessed a period of inactivity in light of the Tatar occupation of Russia until the seventeenth century, when the country witnessed an active translation movement for Western works that inspired Russian writers, and elevated Russian literature to become one of the global literatures affecting the movement of human civilization.

She pointed out that during the eighteenth century Russian literature witnessed the emergence of the classical school, followed by the romantic movement, which was characterized by individualism and the ability of the writer to express himself and his ambitions, dreams and issues that concern him far from classes, while the nineteenth century witnessed the emergence of the realist school and the symbolic school.