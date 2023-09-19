Claiming that the car has always belonged to an elderly person whose genes have been passed on for two generations is not always enough to get the price you want. A more sophisticated sales technique is to bid for your own car. The seller of this white Mercedes G-class did the same, but it literally cost him dearly.

The seller offered his bright white Mercedes-AMG G63 through an intermediary Bring A Trailer. The reserve price for the auction was set at approximately $90,000. BAT has a policy that the winner of the auction pays five percent on top of the winning amount to the website. You can probably get a little taste of what’s to come next.

The intermediary had already warned the owner of the G-class that his car would not really stand out within the range on offer Bring A Trailer. And he was right: with minutes to go, the bids were disappointing. So the owner decided to place a few bids himself (together with a friend), in the hope that someone else would pass them on.

The seller himself bids on the auction of the Mercedes G-class

In the end he bid $86,000, which was exactly the minimum amount for the auction. The only problem with the seller’s evil plan was that no one else submitted a bid afterward. So all he had done was make sure the car was sold to himself. No problem, you might say, until you remember that the website charges a five percent sales commission.

The five percent extra costs amounted to $ 4,300, which is approximately 4,000 euros. So he had to pay 4,000 euros for his own car. And moreover it is Bring A Trailer didn’t like the trick. Therefore, the seller has been banned from the website. Ultimately, the owner sold his car to a dealer for $85,000, and you actually have to collect the $4,300 from there…