That in adoptions the wishes of one person can be at odds with the rights of another is nowhere more evident than in Chile. Just before and during the Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), around 25,000 children disappeared there. A Chilean investigative platform revealed in 2014 that a network of priests, doctors, social workers, notaries and midwives were taking newborn babies from their mothers. Mirjam, born in Santiago in 1972 and brought to Lunteren under her new Dutch name, wants to know if she is one of those children. She sinks her teeth into the role of a Dutch nun. Fidelityjournalist Petra Vissers investigated Mirjam’s shady adoption story and went looking for the nun.

The stolen children. Eight half-hour episodes. Fidelity