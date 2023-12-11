Cygames announces free-to-play Shadowverse: Worlds Beyonddigital card game in development for PC, iOS and Androidwhose release is scheduled forsummer of 2024.

This new iteration of the series will support several languages, including English and evenItalianas testified by official site. Below we can see the announcement teaser trailer and presentation of the game.

Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond – Teaser trailer

Shadowverse NEXT 2024 presentation

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu