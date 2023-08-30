Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51 has stated that he would like to make a sequel to Shadows of the Damned perhaps involving Shinji Mikami , just out of Tango Gameworks. His desire for him actually goes further, because he wishes he didn’t have all the restrictions that were imposed on him for the first chapter.

Possible collaboration?

Shadows of the Damned is being remastered

Shadows of the Damned was released in 2011 by Electronic Arts. The disagreements between Grasshopper, Suda51’s studio, and the publisher over some ideas for the game are well known, which resulted in many top-down cuts and revisions.

The VGC newspaper therefore asked Suda51, during an interview, if theremastered edition, currently in the works, will reinstate some of the cut content. The author explained that it is not possible and that it will be in line with the original edition. Either way, he’d like to use some of those ideas for a sequel.

Suda51: “If we had to remake Shadows of the Damned the way I originally planned, using all the ideas cut from the remaster, we would basically have had to remake the entire game from scratch. So we’ll make a faithful remastering of the original game, it will be the game that fans loved, only remastered and improved.”

Suda51 then added: “I hope in the future to have the possibility to use the ideas that I could not exploit. I have put them aside for possible future uses, so I hope that one day there may be something that comes close to my original vision of the game .” From here we started talking about a possible sequel: “Yes, I like the characters of Garcia and Johnson, Fleming in particular. And with the upcoming remaster and the things we had in Travis Strikes Again… there’s nothing concrete already planned, but I hope I can use this remaster as a kind of stepping stone to bring these characters back to life and to use them again. It could be a sequel, or even an unrelated game or something, but I want to use these characters more freely.”

To which Shinji Mikami, who produced the first game and who announced his farewell to Tango Gameworks after the launch of Hi-Fi Rush at the beginning of the year, was brought up: “Yes, if possible I would like to have the help again by Mikami-san.”

Consider that Suda51 and Mikami are very close friends, so much so that at the beginning of August the latter visited the studios of Grasshopper, it is not known for what reason. A collaboration cannot be ruled out at this point.