Ratings organizations are the final hurdle that many companies have to overcome to get their games into the hands of all consumers. While most games get a positive response, there are cases where these organizations prevent certain experiences from reaching a certain region. This is the case of Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remasteredwhich has been censored in Japan.

Similar to the original 2011 release, CERO, Japan’s rating body, has caused Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered suffer censorship in this countrybecause the alternative was simply not to reach this market. This is what Suda51, co-director of this title, commented:

“We had to prepare two versions of the game, which is a real challenge. When remastering the game, we had to develop two versions at the same time, which had a tremendous impact on our workload and extended the development period. If regional restrictions are imposed, we have no choice but to abide by them, but I always wonder what the player thinks about it. For example, if a lot of people buy the PC version on Steam because they want to play without restrictions, that would be a bit sad, considering it’s available on a variety of platforms. I wonder who the restrictions are aimed at; at least, I don’t think they are aimed at customers who play the game.”

For his part, Shinji Mikami, co-director, added:

“I think it’s a strange situation, that there are people who want to play edgy games and there are people who don’t play games who try to prevent them from enjoying them by restricting those works with regulations.”

Although it is not entirely clear at the moment what kind of censorship the title will suffer, This is most likely related to violence.and not so much with the themes that the story touches on or the way some characters are presented. We can only wait to see how these changes affect the final product.

However, censorship of Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will only apply to the console versionsince on PC there will be no changes. Likewise, it is important to mention that this will only take place in Japan. In the rest of the world, this title will not have any changes or modifications of this type.

Author’s Note:

It’s a real shame that the full product isn’t available to all users, especially considering that there’s nothing genuinely worth censoring, as the violence reaches a ridiculous level that’s hard to take seriously.

