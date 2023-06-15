Shadows of the Damned: Remasteredconfirmed by the development team a few days ago, will be “probably” available for all current platforms. This (un)announcement from Grasshopper Manufacture took place during its recently aired “Grasshopper Direct 2023” event.

“He’s back,” the announcer exclaims in a new one trailer. “More terrifying than any demon. The most dedicated and determined man in the world. The legendary demon hunter Garcia Hotspur. A story of love and non-stop action that will take you straight to the very depths of hell.”

Then a text appears on the screen that reads: “Shadows of the Damned: Remastered. Coming to all current platforms. Probably“.

After the video, the Grasshopper Manufacture community manager James Mountain he said, “the remaster is currently in production and we will keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

For the time being, therefore, we have no other details on what to expect from Shadows of the Damned: Remastered. Considering the type of game and production, however, we really believe that it will be released on any platform, both old and current generation: it is only a speculation for the moment.

Shadows of the Damned, we remind you, had been originally released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2011.