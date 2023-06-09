During the pre-show of Devolver Digital Showcase, with a lightness that honestly we would not have expected, it was announced that Shadows of the Damned Remastered it was announced. The publisher showed a little trailer of the game and pushed back to June 14 for new information, during the Grasshopper Manufacture show.

Shadows of the Damned is a game for PS3 and Xbox 360 made by Grasshopper Manufacture and published by Electronic Arts. It’s a third-person action game in which we play Garcia Hotspur, a Mexican demon hunter who reaches the City of the Damned to fight evil and save his true love.

Shadows of the Damned Remastered it had been part of a rumor before and now the final confirmation from the development team has arrived. Tell us, are you happy for this announcement.