Grasshopper Manufacture he announced Shadows of the Damned: Remasteredremastered version of the title originally launched on the generation Playstation 3 / Xbox 360 in 2011. Together with the announcement trailer and some images, the studio made an appointment with its own Grasshopper Direct for the 25th anniversary, which will take place on Thursday June 15 at 6:00 of the morning.

In Shadows of the Damned players step into the shoes of Garcia, a tough-as-nails, leather-clad, motorcycle-riding professional demon hunter who finds his true love kidnapped by demons seeking vengeance. Exploring the farthest reaches of the underworld, Garcia battles his way through hell facing dangers around every corner. Players will find themselves tackling insane puzzles and battling vile and deformed creatures that can only come from the darkest recesses of Hell. Check out the new trailer below.

Shadows of the Damned: Remastered – Announce Trailer

Source: Grasshopper Manufacture Street Gematsu