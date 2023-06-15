During Grasshopper Direct 2023 a first trailer was shown for Shadows of the Damned: Remasterthe new edition of the title first published in 2011 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. At the end of the teaser it is announced that the title will be released “maybe” on all current platforms. More information will be disseminated as soon as possible.

Let’s see below the segment of Direct where the title was shown.

Shadows of the Damned: Remaster

Source: Grasshopper Direct 2023 Street Gematsu