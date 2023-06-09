Shadows of the Damnedthe cult title that marked an era on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is about to return: the developer tells us Grasshopper Manufacturewho with a video on YouTube has made it known that a version is being developed at the moment Remastered of that success that was two generations of consoles and players ago.

More details on the project (and further revelations) will be provided next week in a dedicated livestreamthe Grasshopper Direct. If you’re young and haven’t gotten your hands on the game, know that it’s one third person shooter.

A bit crazy and written by Goichi “Suda51” Suda, in the game the protagonist must go down to hell to save the soul of his girlfriend. The title dates from around the same time as Lollipop Chainsaw (which, moreover, they announced the remastered at the beginning of the year), a period of time in which Japanese producers experimented with new forms of videogame, psychedelic and crazy entertainment.

Grasshopper Direct will take place on Thursday 15th June and this is just the umpteenth announcement that we have seen and will see during the shows Summer Game Fest 2023: there is much more to see in the days to come and we will keep you informed of everything, as always, with dedicated articles and live streams.