Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be available on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced. The launch price is set at €24.99. Digital pre-orders are open now and will offer up to three days early access to the game. The remastered version of the popular game includes a host of new features, including New Game+ mode, 4K resolution support, and additional new costumes such as “Demonio Garcia,” “Ocho Corazones,” “Placa Garcia,” and “Kamikaze Garcia.”

Fans of the series can expect a revamped gaming experience with improved graphics and additional content that promises to further enrich the adventure. Grasshopper Manufacture has worked hard to offer an updated version that respects the original but at the same time introduces new features for new players and veterans alike. Shadows of the Damned was first released on June 21, 2011. The original game was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and published by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.