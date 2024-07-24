The game will be sold at a budget price of 24.99 euros all in all quite modest when compared to other remasters. Pre-orders will be available today on all platforms. Those who pre-purchase the game will be able to start it with 3 days in advance that is, from October 28th.

The developers of Grasshopper Manufacture have announced the release date of Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered . The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on “Halloween 2024,” which is October 31st The announcement was accompanied by a raucous trailer, which you can view in the player below.

What’s new in the remaster

As we can see in the trailer below, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will include a series of new features, such as the New Game Plusthe support for the 4K resolution on the platforms that support it and additional costumessuch as “Demonio Garcia,” “Ocho Corazones,” “Placa Garcia,” and “Kamikaze Garcia.”

Released in 2011 on PS3 and Xbox 360, Shadows of the Damned is an action game produced by Grasshopper Manufacture that saw the involvement of a sort of dream team, including names like Suda51, Shinji Mikami, Massimo Guarini and Akira Yamaoka. The final result was not up to expectations, as explained in our review, but we are still talking about a game that has found many admirers and therefore it certainly makes sense to propose in a remastered version to new generations of players.

The story follows Garcia Hotspur, a Mexican demon hunter who ventures into the City of the Damned to rescue his girlfriend Paula, who has been kidnapped by Felming, the Demon Lord, by fighting his way through with Johnson, a demonic weapon that can take on various forms, from a pistol to a rocket launcher. The game features a light and dark system, where enemies are stronger in the dark and weaker in the light, with players able to use this mechanic to gain an advantage in combat or solve one of the many puzzles in the game.