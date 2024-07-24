Shadows of the Damned is considered a hidden gem of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation. For years, this title was trapped on these consoles. Fortunately, this year we will see a remaster that will be available on all current platforms. Now, through a new trailer, The exact release date has been confirmed for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC next October 31, 2024Likewise, the trailer shows us some of the improvements and additions of this remaster, such as new costumes, a New Game+, support for 4K, and more.

Shadows of the Damned has a great team behind it. Goichi “Suda51” Suda, responsible for the No More Heroes series, was in charge of the storywhile Dorohedoro creator Q Hayashida was in charge of enemy design, and Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami served as producer. Many of the developers who worked on the original title are back for this remaster, including this trio.

Remember, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC on October 31. On related topics, you can check out our review of No More Heroes III here. Likewise, No More Heroes III is now available on PlayStation Plus.

Author’s Note:

Shadows of the Damned It’s one of the games I’ve always wanted to play. As a fan of the work of Suda51 and his studio, this remaster is something that’s been on my radar for some time, and there will be no better way to enjoy Halloween this year, than by playing Shadows of the Damned.

Via: Grasshopper Archives