Suda51 is not against the hypothesis of the making a Shadows Of The Damned 2 but of course it needs to make ends meet, so it will only think about it if the remastered edition of the first, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 31, 2024, makes some good sales . In short, there is still the possibility of seeing the cult PS3 title become the progenitor of a series, but under one specific and understandable condition.

It all depends on sales

More precisely, Suda51 said in an interview with Gematsu, that if “enough people really wanted it” and the sales will be highthen a sequel would be “something we could work on in the future.” When asked what a new Shadows of the Damned might look like, Suda51 referenced Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, saying “it could be something along the lines of Eight Hearts going on a mission to help Garcia, to continue the storyline of Travis Strikes Again.”

Speaking of theShadows Of The Damned Remastered Editionthe developer explained that, apart from Nintendo Switch, it will support 4K at 60 fps on all platforms and that the audio will be the original. The game will include a New Game+ mode and the four bonus costumes already shown. Furthermore, there have been no cuts, so no censorship in sight. “The gameplay is exactly the same as the original, so it should convey the same feeling, although it is nicer to look at.” Suda explained.

Speaking about upcoming games to be remastered, the Japanese author mentioned Flower, Sun, and Rain for PS2 and Nintendo DS. “It’s an old Grasshopper title and fans have been asking for it for a long time. We really want to remaster it and release it on Steam, etc., to make sure it lives on as part of the Grasshopper Manufacture catalog.”