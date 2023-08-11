Home page politics

On the 75th anniversary of the constitutional convention, the importance of German democracy was remembered – and warnings were given against certain parties.

Herrenchiemsee – At the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the constitutional convention in the New Palace in Herrenchiemsee, politicians such as Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister Markus Söder indirectly warned of the AfD. The party was not named – but the message was clear.

On Thursday, Steinmeier initially commemorated the birth of the Basic Law with overt attacks on the AfD and all enemies of democracy. “We all have it in our hands to put those who despise our democracy in their place,” said the Federal President. “And we all – every politician, but also every citizen – we have a common responsibility for our democracy. We have to protect them.”

Steinmeier warns against voting for an anti-constitutional party

“Let us remember that our democracy arose in the shadow of dictatorship, war and genocide. And let’s recognize what is at stake for our democracy today,” stressed Steinmeier. Without naming the AfD, which is currently strong in the polls, he added that no voter could “talk themselves out of mitigating circumstances if they strengthen political forces that contribute to the brutalization of our society and the erosion of free democracy”. Enemies of the constitution wanted to destroy their political opponents. Their goal is domination without contradiction. “And that is not the democracy of the Basic Law.”

Representatives of the country and the government at the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the constitutional convention. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The so-called constitutional convention took place in August 1948 in the old castle on Herrenchiemsee. It was convened by the prime ministers of the countries in the western occupation zones. Together with experts, the convention drew up a constitution in just two weeks, which ultimately became decisive for the drafting of the German Basic Law.

Steinmeier emphasizes the importance of the convention for German democracy

On the occasion of the celebrations, Steinmeier also opened a newly designed exhibition on the convention in the Old Palace. “Among the important moments in the history of German democracy, the constitutional convention of Herrenchiemsee is probably one of the least known. He’s one of the most important,” he said.

In the fight against extremism there is a historical lesson that runs like a red thread through the draft constitution of Herrenchiemsee. It still applies today: “A democracy must be able to defend itself against its enemies. Never again should democratic liberties be abused in order to abolish freedom and democracy.” This also includes the will to object to “trumping lies from enemies of freedom”. “We must not ignore the danger they pose.”

A “clear, resolute, even militant contradiction by the democratic parties” is required “when agitators in public meetings of city councils or local councils denigrate our democracy as a “system”, “unjust regime” or “dictatorship” and discredit democratic institutions and make them despicable”, said Steinmeier.

Shadows of the AfD about celebrations on Herrenchiemsee: Aigner and Söder also warn

The two hosts of the ceremony, Bavaria’s Landtag President Ilse Aigner and Prime Minister Markus Söder (both CSU emphasized the values ​​of democracy in their speeches and called for the protection of the constitution and freedom and attacked the AfD. The AfD served conspiracy theories and violated human dignity Whole groups of people “with hate and agitation,” said Aigner. She did not name the AfD, but only spoke of “representatives of a party.” Germany had already had to experience how a democracy had failed.

With the appeal “No freedom for the enemies of freedom”, Söder called for all democrats to come together to fight together against the enemies of democracy. The Prime Minister emphasized that the aim was to protect the constitution and defend freedom. “And if it gets difficult, we are ready to go down this path.” (nz/dpa)