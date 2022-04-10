Shadowrun Trilogy may be coming up PS4whereas the references to the three titles contained in the collection were discovered within the PlayStation Network database through a bit of datamining, which seems to reveal the next launch of the game.

The question is still uncertain because there has been no official communication about it: we have long known that Shadowrun Trilogy is expected in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, although there is not yet a precise date even for this version, but Paradox Interactive, the publisher of the game, it has never mentioned any other console versions so far.

According to some dataminers, Shadowrun Trilogy is present in the PSN backend with the TitleId in code “CUSA28605_00” and “CUSA28614_00”, also with some illustrations that leave very little room for doubt, representing the cover of the game and the title in plain sight.

Shadowrun Trilogy, the cover that emerged in the PSN database

All this suggests that Shadowrun Trilogy is also coming to PS4 in the next period, on a date yet to be defined and waiting for a specific announcement.

The package includes the strategic RPG trilogy by Harebrained Scheme, a team that was acquired by Paradox. Inside we therefore find Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition, the full and extended editions of the three chapters previously released also on PC.

These are three role-playing games with strategic elements characterized by a cyberpunk setting, which incorporate a particularly famous series fully immersed in the genre in question, with the characteristic of also presenting some more classically fantasy elements in addition to the futuristic.