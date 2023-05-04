Blowfish Studios (Forest Grove, Gunscape, Broken Lines) has announced with a trailer Shadowman: Darque Legacyhorror action game that somehow marks the return of the action series born in the PS1 era and taken from the Valiant Comics comic series of the same name.

The protagonist of the game will be Jack Boniface, who assumed the role of Shadowman, the one who walks between worlds, to defend ours from the return of an evil thought to have been eradicated by past Shadowmen. Let’s see the video, which unfortunately does not show gameplay:

Shadowman: Darque Legacy will tell an original story compared to those of the comics, written in collaboration with Valiant Entertainment.

The protagonist will have to fight against a brotherhood of cultists, against brutes armed with large hammers, against necromancers and against many other evil creatures, who can’t wait to kill him.

For now i details about the game they are very vague. There is talk of exploring places on the Liveside, while also passing through those on the Deadside at the same time. World swapping will be used for some environmental puzzles.

There is also talk of a progression from Role playing game light, with new skills to acquire, as well as a deep story and very difficult combat.

For now Shadowman: Darque Legacy does not yet have an official release date, but it will be released on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One.