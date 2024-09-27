Shadowheart cosplay from Baldur’s Gate 3 by toriealis is covered in blood, in an attempt to recreate a particular sequence linked to the famous character during the campaign of the RPG developed by Larian Studios.

As you will know, Shadowheart can be used as a protagonist or as a companion of adventure, with also the possibility of having a love relationship with her, and within the secondary missions we will certainly be able to learn more about her background.

Clearly devoted to Shar, the woman received the task of delivering a particularly precious artifact and mysterious abilities, which we see reproduced in toriealis’ cosplay with great attention to detail.