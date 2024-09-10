Baldurs Gate 3 was one of the most appreciated and successful games of last year and continues to attract millions of passionate players thanks to the constant and massive post-launch support by Larian Studios, which just last week introduced new endings and the Mod Manager. The game continues to be popular even among cosplayers, as demonstrated by the Shadowheart Cosplay signed by Saiwestwood.

In the game, Shadowheart is one of the Origin characters, that is, one of those that the player can choose to play if they do not want to invent their own hero. Alternatively, she can become a companion to be recruited during the story and a potential love interest for the protagonist, with her side quests that will test the beliefs of this character and lead to an important turning point. Shadowheart is a cleric devoted to Shar, the deity who rules darkness and mystery. Her mission is to transport an artifact of great value to her sect in Baldur’s Gate.