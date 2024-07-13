The new Shadowheart cosplay from Baldur’s Gate 3 by narga_lifestream portrays the famous half-elf cleric holding a splendid reproduction of the Nightspear, made for the Russian model by ygr_props.

Natalia really didn’t hold back in expressing all her passion for the RPG by Larian Studios, to the point that the studio itself complimented her for her incredible portrayal of Minthara, late last year.

In this case the Shadowheart cosplay takes up the traditional character designwith her black costume, short hair and some important accessories in addition to the aforementioned Night Spear, which nevertheless undoubtedly stands out in these photos.