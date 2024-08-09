The summer season is synonymous with vacation and days spent at the beach. And apparently this also applies to the world of cosplayers, given the abundance of summer-themed representations that we see these weeks. One of the most successful in our opinion is the Shadowheart cosplay from Baldur’s Gate 3 signed by higashicosa real joy for the eyes.

Shadowheart is one of the Origin characters in the game, that is, the player can choose as the protagonist, or one of the companions that can be recruited during the course of the adventure and, of course, one of the possible love interests of the player. A cleric devoted to the cult of Shar, the deity of darkness, her fate and moral alignment in the game will also depend on the decisions made by the player.