narga_lifestream and melamori made a Shadowheart cosplay which once again celebrates the great success and popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, in this case with two versions of the character and a nice ballet.

In this case, Natalia played the warrior with her more traditional costume, while Melamori wears it in the video Dark Justiciar armorcrafted with great attention to detail and truly spectacular to see in action.