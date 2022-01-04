In October last year, the developers of Flying Wild Hog have postponed the release of Shadow Warrior 3 to 2022. Now that we have entered the new year, fans want to know if there will actually be new information on the game, including the release date.

Now, as promised via Twitter by the executives of Flying Wild Hog, the final release date of the action title will be announced shortly. New details for Shadow Warrior 3 are also in the starting blocks and waiting to be introduced to players. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t provided a specific date for these long-awaited reveals.

One of the biggest innovations of Shadow Warrior 3 is the fact that the predecessor’s randomly generated environments are a thing of the past and are giving way to new areas. Spectacular maneuvers such as wall running or environmental kills are also promised, with which the action must be taken to the next level. Once again the protagonist will be Lo Wang, who joins his former employer and archenemy in capturing a dragon who was accidentally released.

Shadow Warrior 3 is coming in 2022 and guess what year it is now? More details and an exact release date coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jdHqF9xwjY – Shadow Warrior 3 (@ShadowWarrior) January 3, 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 will be released for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and can also be played on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S via backwards compatibility. On next-generation consoles, Shadow Warrior 3 benefits from fast SSDs and, among other things, will offer significantly shorter load times.

