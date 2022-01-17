Sony and Microsoft digital stores confirmed the news, along with a pre-order bonus available.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 17, 2022, 22:33 3 comments

After waiting patiently since its delay, the next title published by Devolver Digital, Shadow Warrior 3, finally has an official release date. The next March 1st, we can enter the wild and bloody world of this installment, with a presale offer perfect for all newcomers to the world of Shadow Warrior.

You will receive a skin for your katana if you pre-order the gameThe confirmation of the date was courtesy of the digital stores of PlayStation Y Xbox, which revealed information about some rewards when pre-ordering the game. According to the official descriptions, the pre-order bundle will give you Shadow Warrior 1, Shadow Warrior 2, and a appearance limited edition for your katana in Shadow Warrior 3.

It should be mentioned, that Steam did not disclose the same information present in the Sony and Microsoft stores, so we cannot yet rule out the possibility of the title coming to PC in a Different day, or that it will not offer the same presale rewards.

For those unfamiliar with the title, Shadow Warrior 3 is a FPS that puts us in the shoes of Lo Wang, who has the mission to face a dragon that he freed from his prison. To achieve this, we will travel to various locations around the world, and we will be accompanied by gore, surreal weapons, and lots of action.

In addition to a large number of weapons, Shadow Warrior 3 will present many varied enemies, and we will have to tear them apart (literally), if we want to progress through the story, which will last approximately 8 hours, according to the words of Devolver Digital.

More about: Shadow Warrior 3, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital.