Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition has been announced from Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog with a trailer which reveals its release date, imminent: the new version of the action shooter will be available from February 16 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Almost a year after the launch of Shadow Warrior 3 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the adventure therefore also makes its debut on current generation platforms, with free upgrade for those who already own the game on Sony and Microsoft consoles.

What will be the Announcements of the Definitive Edition? In addition to the inevitable graphical improvements, with the now traditional two modes to run the experience at 4K and 30 fps or at 60 fps with a lower resolution, the title will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PlayStation 5.

In terms of content we will find an unprecedented Survival Mode once the campaign is completed, the possibility of replaying the chapters to go in search of the various collectibles, the new game +, an extra difficulty level, the Hero mode which shortens the protagonist’s life and new weapon skins.

