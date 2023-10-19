One of the many enigmas of a clandestine organization like Hamas is the ‘Shadow Unit’, the group of jihadists that is exclusively in charge of kidnappings. According to the data that has emerged from this section, it would be a team highly specialized in keeping people detained, trained to become invisible to Israeli espionage. They are proud that the hostages they hold captive have never been rescued by Jewish commandos.

In principle, the ‘Shadow Unit’ would be responsible for retaining the more than two hundred people that Hamas kidnapped on October 7, although in its short history it has never had to face the challenge of hiding so many people in its networks of underground prisons and safe houses spread throughout Gaza. At most, they have held half a dozen prisoners at a time. But experts believe that, since the preparation for the Hamas attack took months, the group has had enough time to adapt its infrastructure.

The problem with the ‘Shadow Unit’ is that its existence is linked to Hamas propaganda and the data known about it are those that the terrorists have wanted to make public. Therefore, it is unknown how many components it comprises or who its leader is. The secret commando chief made a public appearance in a Gaza square last year alongside Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is considered the organizer of the jihadist incursion into Israel. In the attack, more than 1,500 people were murdered and two hundred hostages were captured.. In that appearance, in which the leader of the ‘Shadow Unit’ was presented as a hero before thousands of people, this anonymous character had his face covered by a hood.

Humiliate Mossad



It is known that the group was born in 2006, when Hamas kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit and held him for five years. For the jihadists, this operation was successful for several reasons. The main one is that they managed to exchange the Israeli soldier for a thousand Palestinian prisoners. The second, that all attempts to free Schalit from the Army and military intelligence, including the Mossad, failed thanks to the tacts of the ‘Shadow Unit’.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with the head of the ‘Shadow unit’.







In 2016, Hamas propaganda media released a video of the commando. In the images you can see its members, dressed all in black and with their faces covered, on the streets of Gaza. They also showed the soldier Shachlit in good condition, despite the time he remained in captivity. The terrorists boasted of taking care of their captives and “treating enemy prisoners with dignity and respect in accordance with the provisions of Islam.” They also took pride in having humiliated the Mossad.

Hate gossip



In some documents linked to the ‘Shadow Unit’ that have emerged, this group looks for candidates “with a high level of intelligence and good behavior in times of crisis and emergencies.” Hamas texts point out that it is also necessary to “enjoy secrecy and hate gossip.” The demands are logical, since it is a command specialized in keeping its communications safe from sophisticated Israeli spy systems and in being able to maintain the discipline necessary to detain a person in a secret hole for years.

According to a report broadcast by Qatari television Al Jazeera about this unit, five of its members have been killed by Israeli attacks. Most of them died from bombings of the network of tunnels in which Hamas hides in Gaza. The name of all of them was mentioned and they were described as a martyr. A fifth member of the ‘Shadow unit’ died in 2021, but his details are kept secret, which leads to thinking that he died in an Israeli Army operation: they consider that their enemy is not aware of the importance of the person that killed