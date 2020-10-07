What is pregnancy glow Many pregnant women have a glowing face in pregnancy and their skin looks brighter, smoother and healthier than before. However, this is not necessarily the case of every pregnant woman’s skin. Skin changes in pregnancy and women may have acne and any other skin problems at this time.

Why does pregnancy glow Hormones fluctuate in pregnancy, causing the sebum glands to produce more oil. At the same time, more blood volume can also increase the secretion of oil. If you have oily or combination skin, then the oil on your skin will be more. It can also have some unwanted side effects such as acne. Excess of oil may cause skin to melt.

Which month begins pregnancy glow In the second trimester of pregnancy, the body undergoes the most changes, so at this time there is a high probability of getting pregnant. Anushka is also in the second quarter. After delivery this glue ends and such changes do not occur forever in the skin.

What to do to get pregnancy glow As we said earlier, every woman's skin is not necessarily so. But if you want to make your skin glowing, then you can definitely do something for it. To get pregnancy glow, include antioxidants and mineral foods along with protein in your diet. Take folic acid. Apart from this, massage the skin daily with moisturizer. This speeds up blood circulation and makes the skin glow. To make the skin healthy and glowing, full rest and sleep is also very important.

Anushka keeps putting her pregnancy journal on Instagram and now a few days ago she posted a picture showing her pregnancy glow.